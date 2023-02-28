Venture Global strikes 20-year LNG supply deal with Excelerate Energy

Adds details on the deal

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Venture Global LNG said on Tuesday it would supply 0.7 million tonnes of LNG per annum (MTPA) to Excelerate Energy Inc EE.N for 20 years.

The LNG will be supplied to Excelerate from Venture's Plaquemines LNG facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana on a free-on-board basis.

"This new strategic partnership with Venture Global supports our efforts to enhance energy security and accelerate the energy transition by delivering natural gas to our customers worldwide," said Steven Kobos, chief executive officer of Excelerate.

Venture Global said in May last year that it made a final investment decision to build the proposed Plaquemines LNG plant and closed on the $13.2 billion project financing for the initial 13.33 MTPA phase of the project and associated Gator Express pipeline.

