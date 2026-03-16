Venture Global Reaches FID and Secures $8.6B for CP2 LNG Phase 2

Venture Global, Inc. VG, a U.S.-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, announced that it has reached a final investment decision (FID) for the second phase of its third LNG project, CP2 LNG, in Louisiana. The company mentioned that it has successfully secured $8.6 billion in project financing for the same.

The project received huge interest from many of the world’s leading banks and secured more than $19 billion in commitments for Phase 2 of CP2 LNG. Phase 1 of the project had secured $34 billion in commitments and cumulatively represented the largest single project financing deal in the U.S. bank market. The project did not require any external equity investment.

The CP2 project is VG’s third greenfield project and, upon becoming operational, is expected to position the company as the largest U.S.-based exporter of LNG. The company stated that, since it has concluded the project financing for Phase 2, it will continue to advance construction progress, develop the project on schedule and provide a reliable LNG supply to its customers.

The CP2 LNG project will have a production capacity of 29 million tons per annum (MTPA) at its peak. The company noted that it has already contracted nearly all its nameplate capacity under long-term agreements with its customers, primarily in Europe and Asia. It highlighted that it now has more than 49 MTPA of contracted LNG capacity across its three projects in Louisiana. The demand for LNG is increasing in Asia and Europe, and the super-chilled fuel plays a key role in the region’s energy security.

VG’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

VG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Subsea7 S.A. SUBCY and Galp Energia GLPEY. While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Subsea7 and Galp Energia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Subsea7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a leading player in the global offshore energy industry, providing engineering, construction and related services at offshore oil and gas fields. The long-term outlook for energy demand remains positive, and Subsea7’s focus on cost-efficient deepwater projects strengthens the position of its subsea business.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

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