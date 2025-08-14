Venture Global Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Venture Global, Inc. VG recorded second-quarter 2025 diluted earnings per share of 14 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. The bottom line increased from 12 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total quarterly revenues of $3.1 billion increased from $1.1 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion.

The weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings can be attributed to higher total operating costs and expenses. However, higher LNG sales volumes from the Plaquemines project partially offset the negatives.

VG’s Operating Results

Income from operations totaled $1.04 billion compared with $363 million in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a rise in LNG sales volumes at the Plaquemines project, partially offset by lower LNG sales prices at its Calcasieu Project.

Venture Global exported 89 cargoes in the second quarter, significantly higher than the 36 cargoes in the year-ago period. The total liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes exported came in at 331 trillion British thermal units (TBtu), up from 129 TBtu recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter totaled $1.4 billion, up 217% from the year-ago level of $440 million. The increase can be primarily attributed to higher LNG sales volumes from the Plaquemines Project. This resulted in a higher total margin for the LNG sold, which aided the second-quarter performance.

VG’s Costs & Expenses

The cost of sales in the quarter amounted to $1.4 billion, up from the year-ago period’s $300 million. Operating and maintenance expenses increased to $217 million from $126 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Total operating costs and expenses were $2.1 billion, up from $745 million in the June-end quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet of VG

As of June 30, 2025, the partnership had $2.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents and a net long-term debt of $29.8 billion.

Outlook

For full-year 2025, the company projected Adjusted EBITDA to lie in the range of $6.4-$6.8 billion. The LNG company expects total cargoes across all its projects to be in the range of 367-389 in 2025.

VG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, VG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Antero Midstream Corporation AM, Galp Energia SGPS SA GLPEY and Enbridge Inc. ENB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2(Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) stocks here.

Antero Midstream generates stable cash flow by providing midstream services under long-term contracts with Antero Resources. The company’s higher dividend yield, compared to its sub-industry peers, makes it an attractive choice for investors who seek consistent returns.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. After the initial exploration phase, Galp estimated that the Mopane prospect could hold nearly 10 billion barrels of oil. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence, with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

Enbridge is a leading midstream energy firm that operates an extensive crude oil and liquids transportation network spanning 18,085 miles, along with a gas transportation network covering 71,308 miles. The company has a stable business model supported by take-or-pay contracts, protecting it against commodity price volatility.

