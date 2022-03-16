Venture Global, New Fortress Energy Enter Long-term LNG Partnership

(RTTNews) - New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) announced two 20-year Sale and Purchase Agreements with Venture Global LNG. Venture Global will supply 2 million tonnes per annum of LNG on a free on board basis from its LNG facilities in Louisiana.

New Fortress Energy will purchase 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana for a term of 20 years. In addition to 1 MTPA from Plaquemines LNG, New Fortress Energy agreed to purchase an additional 1 MTPA of LNG from Venture Global's CP2 LNG facility, located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.