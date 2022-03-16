Markets
Venture Global, New Fortress Energy Enter Long-term LNG Partnership

(RTTNews) - New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) announced two 20-year Sale and Purchase Agreements with Venture Global LNG. Venture Global will supply 2 million tonnes per annum of LNG on a free on board basis from its LNG facilities in Louisiana.

New Fortress Energy will purchase 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana for a term of 20 years. In addition to 1 MTPA from Plaquemines LNG, New Fortress Energy agreed to purchase an additional 1 MTPA of LNG from Venture Global's CP2 LNG facility, located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

