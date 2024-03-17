Venture Global LNG to buy fleet of vessels

By Curtis Williams

HOUSTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Venture Global LNG said on Sunday it would acquire a fleet of nine liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport vessels, expanding its ability to sell and ship its own cargoes.

Venture Global has exported hundreds of cargoes since it started liquefying gas for export in 2022 from the first of its three planned facilities in Louisiana. The vessels it used were owned by other companies and leased.

The company hopes to complete the commissioning of the plant by the end of the year, CEO Mike Sabel told reporters gathered at Venture Global's Houston offices on Sunday. Repairs were going well, he said.

But customers including BP BP.L, Shell SHEL.L, Edison EDNn.MI, Repsol REP.MC, Galp Energia GALP.LS, Unipec and Orlen PKN.WA say they have lost billions of dollars in revenue. They have initiated arbitration proceedings against Venture Global and have pressed federal regulators to allow them to view confidential documents on the plant's startup.

The first two production trains at the plant could be completed within 10 months, Sabel said.

Venture Global does not expect to sell 100% of future liquefaction capacity, with plans to trade the excess, Sabel added.

If the pause becomes permanent, Venture Global will invest in plants in other parts of the world, said Sabel.

"We will look for opportunities to develop liquefaction facilities outside the U.S.," Sabel told journalists.

A recent fall in LNG prices is driving higher demand for cargoes from Europe, he added.

Sabel also said the company was not interested in any mergers nor partners since money was not a problem and the focus was on continued expansion.

