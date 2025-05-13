Venture Global, Inc. Q1 Income Declines, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Venture Global, Inc. (VG) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $396 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $648 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 104.7% to $2.894 billion from $1.414 billion last year.

Venture Global, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $396 Mln. vs. $648 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $2.894 Bln vs. $1.414 Bln last year.

