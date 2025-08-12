Venture Global, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Venture Global, Inc. (VG) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $368 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $303 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 179.9% to $3.101 billion from $1.108 billion last year.

Venture Global, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $368 Mln. vs. $303 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $3.101 Bln vs. $1.108 Bln last year.

