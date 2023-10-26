Venture Global gets approval to commence service of liquefaction blocks 7-9 at Louisiana LNG plant

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday granted liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Venture Global LNG to commence service of liquefaction blocks 7-9 at the Calcasieu Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana.

This approval is based on progress of commissioning through required weekly reports, meetings, and periodic site inspections that demonstrate the Liquefaction blocks 7-9 can be operated safely and reliably, the FERC filing added.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)

