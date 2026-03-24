Venture Global Expands LNG Portfolio, Signs New Agreement With Vitol

Venture Global, Inc. VG, a U.S.-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, recently announced that it has signed an agreement with Vitol, a multinational energy and commodities trading company, for the sale of approximately 1.5 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG for five years. The agreement stated that VG will supply LNG to Vitol starting in 2026.

VG has highlighted that the demand for reliable U.S. LNG is rapidly growing across global markets. By working with leading trading firms such as Vitol, the company can bring an essential supply of LNG to the market to meet growing demand. VG noted that its innovative business model allows it to sign LNG contracts with varied time horizons- short, medium and long-term. This flexibility allows it to cater to different customer needs and diversify its LNG portfolio. Vitol highlighted that the partnership with Venture Global will enable it to expand its supply chain and deliver reliable energy to more customers around the globe.

Venture Global has recently reached a final investment decision for the second phase of its third LNG project, CP2 LNG. Upon becoming operational, this project could position VG as the largest LNG exporter in the United States. The company has signed a five-year LNG purchase agreement with Trafigura and a long-term sales and purchase agreement for 20 years with Hanwha Aerospace. These agreements underscore the growing demand for LNG and its importance in the global energy mix, strengthening VG’s contract portfolio and reinforcing its position as a reliable supplier of U.S. LNG.

VG’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

VG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Subsea7 S.A. SUBCY and Galp Energia GLPEY. While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Subsea7 and Galp Energia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Subsea7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a leading player in the global offshore energy industry, providing engineering, construction and related services at offshore oil and gas fields. The long-term outlook for energy demand remains positive, and Subsea7’s focus on cost-efficient deepwater projects strengthens the position of its subsea business.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

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