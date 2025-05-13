VENTURE GLOBAL Earnings Results: $VG Reports Quarterly Earnings

VENTURE GLOBAL ($VG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, missing estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $2,894,000,000, beating estimates of $2,847,925,795 by $46,074,205.

VENTURE GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity

VENTURE GLOBAL insiders have traded $VG stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B PENDER (See Remark) has made 7 purchases buying 1,185,885 shares for an estimated $11,974,476 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL SABEL (See Remark) has made 7 purchases buying 1,185,885 shares for an estimated $11,972,786 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JIMMY D STATON purchased 49,000 shares for an estimated $496,370

