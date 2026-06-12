Venture Global & Atlantic-SEE Double LNG Supply to Greece

Venture Global, Inc. VG and Greece-based Atlantic-SEE LNG Trade have strengthened their strategic partnership by expanding the existing long-term liquified natural gas ("LNG") Sales and Purchase Agreement for the purchase of U.S. LNG from the former. The revised contract doubles annual LNG purchases from 0.5 million tons per annum ("MTPA") to 1.0 MTPA for a 20-year term beginning in 2030. The agreement strengthens Venture Global’s long-term revenue visibility and further expands its presence in the European LNG market, where demand for secure and diversified natural gas supplies remains strong.

The expanded contract builds on Venture Global’s broader strategy of supporting European energy security through investments in critical LNG infrastructure. VG previously announced an investment in the Alexandroupolis LNG import terminal in Greece, where it holds approximately 25% of the total capacity. The Alexandroupolis FSRU receiving terminal and the South-North Vertical Corridor serve as a key gateway for delivering U.S. LNG into Central and Eastern Europe through a reliable pipeline network. This infrastructure enhances market access for Venture Global while supporting long-term demand for its LNG exports.

The agreement reinforces Venture Global’s ability to secure long-duration contracts that provide stability to its business model and enhance cash flows. The additional contracted volumes improve the company’s growth outlook. As Europe continues to seek alternatives to secure reliable energy supply, Venture Global is well-positioned to benefit from rising LNG demand through its expanding export platform and strategic infrastructure investments.

Venture Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

As global LNG demand surges, companies involved in the extraction and transportation of natural gas are positioned for growth. This benefits W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI and YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF, which are engaged in natural gas extraction and production, as well as Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI, which is involved in natural gas transportation. WTI and KMI currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, while YPF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

W&T Offshore extracts natural gas and oil from a diverse portfolio of offshore assets in the Gulf of America. With approximately 605,000 acres and substantial 1P and 2P reserves, WTI maintains a robust reserve life that is expected to span nearly two decades.

YPF is an integrated energy company that leverages its significant footprint in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation to fuel production growth. The company projects increased operational activity in the coming quarters, supporting higher oil and gas output in the second half of 2026.

With around 58,600 miles of transmission pipelines, 6,800 miles of gathering systems and 1,300 miles of NGL pipelines, Kinder Morgan maintains one of the largest natural gas infrastructure networks in North America. KMI transports approximately 40% of U.S. natural gas production and has more than 700 billion cubic feet of storage capacity, representing roughly 15% of the nation's total storage capacity.

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W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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