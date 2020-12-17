Corner Growth Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Corner Ventures targeting tech in the US and developed countries, raised $350 million by offering 35 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Co-Chairman and CEO Marvin Tien and Co-Chairman John Cadeddu, co-founders and General Partners of Corner Ventures. Corner Growth Acquisition plans to target fast-growing tech companies in the US and other developed countries.



Corner Growth Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol COOLU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Venture firm's tech SPAC Corner Growth Acquisition prices upsized $350 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.