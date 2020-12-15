Vickers Vantage I, a blank check company formed by Vickers Venture Partners, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Singapore-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Vickers Vantage I will command a market value of $125 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Jeffrey Chi, who co-founded Vickers Venture Partners and currently serves as a member of its Investment Committee. He is joined by CFO and Director Chris Ho, who joined Vickers Venture Partners in 2016 as a Venture Principal and previously worked in consulting with ZS Associates. Vickers Vantage I is not limited to a particular industry or geographic location, and intends to leverage the expertise and network of its sponsor to take advantage of deal flow, strong networks, and technical expertise.



Vickers Vantage I was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VCKAU. The company filed confidentially on August 19, 2020. Maxim Group LLC is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Venture firm's SPAC Vickers Vantage I files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.