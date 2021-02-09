NightDragon Acquisition, a blank check company formed by NightDragon targeting the cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sector, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million Stakeholder-Centered Aligned Listed Equity (SCALE) units at $10. Each SCALE unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. With the company's SCALE structure, the sponsor will earn its promote based on certain triggering events, one of which will occur upon the consummation of the initial business combination, and three of which will be based on shares trading at $12.00, $15.00, and $20.00 for 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period following the initial business combination. At the proposed deal size, NightDragon Acquisition would command a market value of $384 million.



The company is led by Chairman David DeWalt, the founder and Managing Director of venture firm NightDragon and the former CEO of FireEye (Nasdaq: FEYE) and McAfee (MCFE); Vice Chairman Mark Garrett, who most recently served as the CFO of Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE); and CEO Morgan Kyauk, who currently serves as a Partner at NightDragon. The company plans to target the cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy (CSSP) sector.



NightDragon Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NDACU. The company filed confidentially on January 6, 2021. Morgan Stanley is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Venture firm's SPAC NightDragon Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

