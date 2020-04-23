Venture firm The Column Group notches fifth biotech IPO in two years

Venture firm The Column Group is the lead investor behind this week's IPO, immuno-oncology biotech ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC). Based on the IPO Pro venture screen, it is the fifth IPO exit for Column over the past two years.



The San Francisco-based VC focuses on early-stage drug discovery companies, with several developing novel immunotherapies for cancer. Its four most recent IPOs include RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT), NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) and Constellation Pharma (CNST). Constellation had been the worst performer until late last year, when it shot up 629% during the fourth quarter.







The Column Group was also a key shareholder of 2020 IPO Revolution Medicines (RVMD) and 2018 IPO Arcus Biosciences (RCUS). both immuno-oncology biotechs.



