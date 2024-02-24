Venture Corporation Limited - Depositary Receipt () (VEMLY) Price Target Increased by 5.10% to 52.45

The average one-year price target for Venture Corporation Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:VEMLY) has been revised to 52.45 / share. This is an increase of 5.10% from the prior estimate of 49.90 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.02 to a high of 56.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.93% from the latest reported closing price of 53.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Venture Corporation Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEMLY is 0.18%, an increase of 4.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.55% to 61,461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 7,625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,650K shares, representing an increase of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEMLY by 10.76% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,836K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,593K shares, representing an increase of 21.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEMLY by 10.71% over the last quarter.

MAPTX - MATTHEWS PACIFIC TIGER FUND Investor Class Shares holds 4,258K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 3,905K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,009K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEMLY by 15.11% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 3,900K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,116K shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEMLY by 5.08% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

