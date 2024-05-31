Venture Corp Welcomes New Board Member

Venture (SG:V03) has released an update.

Venture Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of Ms Chong Siak Ching as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from 1 June 2024. This addition expands the Board of Directors, ensuring a diverse and robust team to steer the company forward.

For further insights into SG:V03 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.