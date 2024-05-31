News & Insights

Venture Corp Welcomes New Board Member

May 31, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Venture (SG:V03) has released an update.

Venture Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of Ms Chong Siak Ching as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from 1 June 2024. This addition expands the Board of Directors, ensuring a diverse and robust team to steer the company forward.

