Venture Corp (SGX:V03) Price Target Decreased by 8.96% to 18.75

The average one-year price target for Venture Corp (SGX:V03) has been revised to 18.75 / share. This is an decrease of 8.96% from the prior estimate of 20.59 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.45 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.95% from the latest reported closing price of 15.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Venture Corp Maintains 4.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.80%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Venture Corp. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V03 is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 53,096K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 6,200K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 4,306K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,327K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V03 by 2.02% over the last quarter.

MAPTX - MATTHEWS PACIFIC TIGER FUND Investor Class Shares holds 4,258K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,922K shares, representing a decrease of 39.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V03 by 1.53% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,068K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V03 by 17.26% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 3,881K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,928K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V03 by 6.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.