US Markets

Venture capital group Kaszek raises $1 bln in two funds for Latin America

Contributor
Carolina Mandl. Reuters
Published

Venture capital firm Kaszek raised $1 billion in two funds aimed at investing in Latin American companies, it said in a statement on Monday.

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Venture capital firm Kaszek raised $1 billion in two funds aimed at investing in Latin American companies, it said in a statement on Monday.

The firm said its Kaszek Ventures V fund will invest $475 million in early-stage companies, while the rest would be deployed in later-stage portfolio companies through its Opportunity II fund.

"The region hosts a robust and growing technology industry with more great startups emerging now than what we have ever seen before," said Hernan Kazah, a co-founder of Kaszek, in the statement.

Among Kaszek's portfolio companies are Brazilian financial technology startups Nubank and Creditas and digital real estate broker QuintoAndar.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular