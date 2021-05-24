Venture capital group Kaszek raises $1 bln in two funds for Latin America

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Venture capital firm Kaszek raised $1 billion in two funds aimed at investing in Latin American companies, it said in a statement on Monday.

The firm said its Kaszek Ventures V fund will invest $475 million in early-stage companies, while the rest would be deployed in later-stage portfolio companies through its Opportunity II fund.

"The region hosts a robust and growing technology industry with more great startups emerging now than what we have ever seen before," said Hernan Kazah, a co-founder of Kaszek, in the statement.

Among Kaszek's portfolio companies are Brazilian financial technology startups Nubank and Creditas and digital real estate broker QuintoAndar.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.