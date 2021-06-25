Venture Capital Giant Launches $2.2 Billion Crypto Fund

Riding high off recent crypto successes, the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz convinced big-time backers, like pension funds, university endowments, family offices, and others, to pour $2.2 billion into a new crypto investment vehicle.

Andreessen Horowitz was one of the earliest venture capital firms to catch on to the significance of blockchain, the technology underpinning Bitcoin and Ethereum. The founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz are among the early believers in crypto with an active portfolio of 33+ investments in blockchain-based technology.

Notably, three years ago, Andreessen launched its first crypto-focused fund during the bear market called “crypto winter.” Also known as A16z, the firm is managing close to $20 billion in assets under management and shows no signs of slowing down. Founded in 2009 with an initial seed capital of $300 million, it has been an investor of Coinbase since 2013, and took part in every Coinbase funding round and bought stock from other investors.

The firm’s other major crypto bets that saw a whopping growth in valuations include high-flying digital collectibles platform NBA Top Shot maker Dapper Labs and Blockchain infrastructure startup Dfinity.

The latest $2.2 billion, Crypto Fund III, brought Andreessen Horowitz's entire crypto funding to $3 billion across its three crypto funds. The firm plans to use these funds for investments in blockchain and crypto start-ups.

“The size of this fund speaks to the size of the opportunity before us: crypto is not only the future of finance but, as with the internet in the early days, is poised to transform all aspects of our lives,” Katie Haun and Chris Dixon, partners who run Andreessen’s cryptocurrency group, said in a blog post. “We’ve been investing in crypto assets since 2013 and are more excited today about what comes next than ever before."

The firm’s crypto division, dubbed a16z crypto, has also held stakes in digital collectible NFT companies including OpeanSea that are now planning to expand penetration into DeFi, a term used to define the phenomena to reduce the involvement of third parties and government in the financial system. It has also held a position in both cryptocurrencies and stable coins.

Furthermore, Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto arm is adding more industry players to their team. It appointed Anthony Albanese as a chief operating officer, who was a former regulatory chief at the New York Stock Exchange. Tomicah Tillemann, a former adviser to President Joe Biden, is also now a part of the crypto division as global head of policy.

