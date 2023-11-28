News & Insights

World Markets

Venture capital firm NXTP to target Brazil, Mexico tech startups with $98 mln fund

Credit: REUTERS/NXTP

November 28, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

By Kylie Madry

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Latin American venture capital firm NXTP has raised $98 million for a fund targeting technology startups largely in Brazil and Mexico, it said on Tuesday.

Despite current macroeconomic headwinds, there is an "enormous" opportunity to invest in Latin American startups, said NXTP managing partner Darly Bendo.

"We're seeing really low software penetration in Latin America" ranging from small-and-medium-size businesses to large corporations, he said.

NXTP declined to name any of its investors.

NXTP is now eyeing opportunities to invest the funds in startups primarily in Brazil, followed by Mexico. The firm has also bankrolled startups throughout the rest of Latin America and the U.S.

"Brazil is a developed market, more mature in terms of adoption," said managing partner Alexander Busse.

NXTP has backed Brazilian startups such as Frete.com and Nuvemshop, both of which went on to reach "unicorn" status by topping billion-dollar valuations.

The firm also sees good potential in Mexico, which Bendo said "reminds us of where Brazil was five years ago in terms of the tech market."

"Mexico is lagging behind ... meaning there is a bigger market opportunity there," said Busse.

Bendo cited tailwinds in the Mexican market such as the country's large manufacturing sector, where he sees a "fragmented" supply chain that is held back by its old-school operations.

"It's an interesting moment to be investing in Latin America," said Busse, who pointed to buy-in from international and institutional investors in the latest fund as proof of increased demand.

Current macroeconomic conditions have caused startups to focus on cash management, invest efficiently and slow growth, Bendo said.

"The markets are calm now, and when they're calm, it's the moment to deploy capital, which is what we need to do now," said Busse.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.