Venture capital firm Foundry Group-backed SPACs scrap U.S. IPO plans

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two blank-check vehicles backed by venture capital firm Foundry Group have withdrawn plans for a U.S. initial public offering, according to regulatory filings on Tuesday, joining a slew of companies that have canceled listings this year.

The withdrawal by Crucible Acquisition Corp II and Crucible Acquisition Corp III comes at a time when volatility in the U.S. markets triggered by rate hike concerns, geopolitical tensions and a selloff in technology stocks dampen investor appetite.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index .IXIC has fallen nearly 10% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index .SPX has dropped around 6%.

The special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) did not disclose the reason for canceling their listings.

They had filed to float their shares in New York in March 2021, looking to raise $550 million together.

Last month, a blank-check firm backed by veteran investment banker Alan Mnuchin, looking to raise $400 million in its listing, shelved IPO plans.

A SPAC is a listed firm with no business operations but a pool of capital raised through an IPO that it uses to merge with a private company that it takes public.

The alternate route to list took Wall Street by storm last year but has recently seen a pullback in interest, with shares of several companies such as Grab Holdings GRAB.O and BuzzFeed BZFD.O, which merged with SPACs, tumbling after going public.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

