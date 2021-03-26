Cryptocurrencies

Venture-Backed Ethereum Project Optimism Delays Launch

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Optimism co-founder Jinglan Wang

Ethereum-scaling system Optimism delayed its mainnet launch to July after the venture-backed startup’s promise of a debut in March proved to be “overeager,” the project announced Thursday.

  • In a blog post, Optimism, which last month raised $25 million from Andreessen Horowitz and others, admitted the original timeline was unworkable and took many projects by surprise.
  • Rushing its tech salve for raging Ethereum gas fees could have dangerous consequences. “There is a very real risk of” projects getting fraudulently forked by bad actors, the post said. 
  • Optimism called July a “rough estimate” for its mainnet launch. A hacker-ready testnet will debut in late April.

