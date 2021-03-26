Venture-Backed Ethereum Project Optimism Delays Launch
Ethereum-scaling system Optimism delayed its mainnet launch to July after the venture-backed startup’s promise of a debut in March proved to be “overeager,” the project announced Thursday.
- In a blog post, Optimism, which last month raised $25 million from Andreessen Horowitz and others, admitted the original timeline was unworkable and took many projects by surprise.
- Rushing its tech salve for raging Ethereum gas fees could have dangerous consequences. “There is a very real risk of” projects getting fraudulently forked by bad actors, the post said.
- Optimism called July a “rough estimate” for its mainnet launch. A hacker-ready testnet will debut in late April.
