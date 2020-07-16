Ventilator maker Getinge's Q2 profit jumps, margin nearly doubles

STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge GETIb.ST reported on Thursday a jump in core profit and order intake in the second quarter as demand for ventilators and other life support equipment surged due to the pandemic.

Adjusted operating profit before amortisation grew to 1.22 billion crowns ($134.3 million) from a year-earlier 591 million, with the margin nearly doubling to 17.5% from 9.4% while order intake grew 17.5%. ($1 = 9.0869 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

