Ventilator maker Getinge order intake and profit surges in Q1

STOCKHOLM, April 9 (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Getinge GETIb.ST said on Thursday first-quarter order intake growth and core profit was higher than the market was expecting and withdrew its sales guidance for the full year due to market uncertainty.

The Swedish maker of ventilators said order intake shot up 47% organically in the quarter from a year earlier to about 9.45 billion crowns ($939.7 million). Adjusted operating profit before amortisation grew to around 660 million crowns from 369 million.

