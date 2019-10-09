Ventilation products supplier Volution Group stockpiles ahead of Brexit

Contributors
Samantha Machado Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

Ventilation products supplier Volution Group Plc on Wednesday said it has increased inventory of "some fast-moving" items as Britain approaches the deadline for a potential no-deal exit from the European Union.

The company, which also reported higher annual pretax profit, said it did not expect potential tariffs from Brexit to have a significant impact on its business but was stockpiling items in some locations.

Volution Group, which did not specify the items it was stocking up, mainly supplies products for residential and commercial ventilation applications including motors, fans and blowers.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)

