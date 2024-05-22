Ventia Services Reports Strong Performance and Growth

Ventia Services Group Limited (AU:VNT) has released an update.

Ventia Services Group Limited has reported a successful year in its 2023 operations, with a strong financial performance and an 87% client renewal rate, indicating service excellence. The company emphasized its substantial scale with a workforce of 35,000 across 400 sites, and a significant portion of its revenue derived from government clients. Ventia’s focus on customer value and service has led to a greater than 10% increase in spending from their top customers, reinforcing their market growth and resilience.

