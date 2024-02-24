Ventia Services Group (ASX:VNT) Price Target Increased by 15.66% to 3.89

The average one-year price target for Ventia Services Group (ASX:VNT) has been revised to 3.89 / share. This is an increase of 15.66% from the prior estimate of 3.37 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.74 to a high of 4.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.69% from the latest reported closing price of 3.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ventia Services Group. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 81.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNT is 0.11%, a decrease of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.11% to 90,597K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 34,829K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,947K shares, representing an increase of 16.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 19.03% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,643K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,761K shares, representing an increase of 46.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 76.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,187K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,822K shares, representing an increase of 28.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 39.96% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 5,005K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,768K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,453K shares, representing an increase of 27.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 28.97% over the last quarter.

