Vente-Unique.com Launches Share Buyback Program

Vente-Unique.com SA (FR:ALVU) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Vente-Unique.com has announced a share buyback program, approved by its general meeting, allowing the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares. The initiative aims to enhance market liquidity, allocate shares to employees, and potentially support external growth operations. The program is set with a budget of €10 million and will run until September 2025.
For further insights into FR:ALVU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Posts Earnings, Watches Shares Rise
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.