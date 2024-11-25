News & Insights

Vente-Unique.com Launches Share Buyback Program

November 25, 2024 — 12:43 pm EST

Vente-Unique.com SA (FR:ALVU) has released an update.

Vente-Unique.com has announced a share buyback program, approved by its general meeting, allowing the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares. The initiative aims to enhance market liquidity, allocate shares to employees, and potentially support external growth operations. The program is set with a budget of €10 million and will run until September 2025.

