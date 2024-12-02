Vente-Unique.com Executes Share Buybacks Strategy

Vente-Unique.com SA (FR:ALVU) has released an update.

Vente-Unique.com, a leading European online retailer in the furniture sector, announced a series of share buybacks, executed in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation. These transactions reflect the company’s strategic move to manage its share capital effectively. The next financial update from Vente-Unique.com is scheduled for January 2025, providing insights into their annual performance.

