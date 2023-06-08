VENTE UNIQUE.COM (EPA:ALVU) Price Target Increased by 6.94% to 15.71

The average one-year price target for VENTE UNIQUE.COM (EPA:ALVU) has been revised to 15.71 / share. This is an increase of 6.94% from the prior estimate of 14.69 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.55 to a high of 16.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.45% from the latest reported closing price of 10.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in VENTE UNIQUE.COM. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVU is 0.01%, an increase of 77.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.60% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.