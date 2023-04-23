VENTE UNIQUE.COM (EPA:ALVU) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 14.69

The average one-year price target for VENTE UNIQUE.COM (EPA:ALVU) has been revised to 14.69 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.54 to a high of 15.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.77% from the latest reported closing price of 9.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in VENTE UNIQUE.COM. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVU is 0.01%, a decrease of 85.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.51% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 67.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVU by 86.08% over the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

