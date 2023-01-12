Ventas (VTR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.28, changing hands as high as $49.57 per share. Ventas Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VTR's low point in its 52 week range is $35.33 per share, with $64.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.24. The VTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
