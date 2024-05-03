Ventas (VTR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ventas (VTR) reported $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion, representing a surprise of +3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ventas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Resident fees and services : $813.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $784.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

: $813.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $784.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%. Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio : $218.88 million versus $221.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.

: $218.88 million versus $221.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change. Revenues- Income from loans and investments : $1.29 million versus $2.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -90.5% change.

: $1.29 million versus $2.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -90.5% change. Revenues- Interest and other income : $6.78 million compared to the $4.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +289% year over year.

: $6.78 million compared to the $4.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +289% year over year. Revenues- Third party capital management revenues : $4.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.44 million.

: $4.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.44 million. Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased : $155.37 million versus $156.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $155.37 million versus $156.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : -$0.04 compared to the -$0.25 average estimate based on six analysts.

: -$0.04 compared to the -$0.25 average estimate based on six analysts. NOI- Triple-Net Leased Properties : $151.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.55 million.

: $151.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.55 million. NOI- SHOP : $203.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $200.29 million.

: $203.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $200.29 million. NOI- Office Outpatient medical & research portfolio: $145.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.75 million.

Shares of Ventas have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.