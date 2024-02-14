Ventas (VTR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ventas (VTR) reported revenue of $1.16 billion, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ventas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Resident fees and services : $775.20 million compared to the $760.96 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.

: $775.20 million compared to the $760.96 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year. Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio : $222.06 million versus $224.94 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.

: $222.06 million versus $224.94 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change. Revenues- Interest and other income : $5.89 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +307.6%.

: $5.89 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +307.6%. Revenues- Third party capital management revenues : $4.35 million versus $6.34 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $4.35 million versus $6.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Income from loans and investments : $1.60 million versus $2.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -89.3% change.

: $1.60 million versus $2.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -89.3% change. Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased : $155.30 million compared to the $156.72 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $155.30 million compared to the $156.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Rental income : $377.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $372.98 million.

: $377.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $372.98 million. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.23 versus -$0.10 estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Ventas have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

