Ventas (VTR) Q3 FFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Ventas, Inc. VTR reported third-quarter 2020 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 75 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. However, the figure declined 22% from the year-ago quarter’s 96 cents.

The company generated revenues of $918.9 million in the third quarter, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $919.3 million. Further, the top line declined 6.5% year over year.

Same-store cash net operating income net operating income (NOI) growth supported results. However, top-line growth was impeded by a decline in rental income from triple net leased and office segments. Moreover, the company’s senior housing operating properties (“SHOP”) portfolio continues to be severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarter in Detail

For the third quarter, same-store cash NOI growth for the total property portfolio (1,086 assets) improved 36% year over year. Segment wise, same-store cash NOI for the triple-net leased portfolio grew 86.8% year over year, while the office portfolio inched up 0.4%. Meanwhile, the SHOP portfolio reported a plunge of 0.6% year over year.

Balance Sheet Position

Ventas exited third-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $58.3 million, up from the $106.4 million recorded as of 2019 end. Further, as of Sep 30, 2020, its annualized adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio was 6.8X.

The company had $3.2 billion of liquidity, consisting of $0.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $2.9 billion of available capacity on hand, and no commercial paper outstanding as of Nov 5.

Conclusion

The company continued to witness downside in occupancy in SHOP assets for the third quarter. In fact, average reported SHOP occupancy declined from 82.4% as of second quarter end to 80% as of third-quarter end. SHOP segment is likely to remain challenged until proven treatment and vaccine are established.

Nonetheless, tenant rent collections continue to improve. The company received 99% of rents from office tenets and 100% rents from healthcare triple-net tenants. Such steady rent receipts are expected to boost revenues in the near term.

Ventas, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ventas, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ventas, Inc. Quote

Ventas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other REITs

Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM reported third-quarter 2020 normalized FFO per share of 61 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. However, the reported figure was 1.5% lower than the year-ago quarter’s 62 cents.

Public Storage's PSA third-quarter 2020 core FFO per share of $2.63 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60. Quarterly revenues of $730.7 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate $723 million.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. PEAK reported third-quarter 2020 FFO as adjusted of 40 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. However, the reported figure compared unfavorably with FFO as adjusted of 44 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

