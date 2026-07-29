Ventas (VTR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ventas (VTR) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.7%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +1.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Interest and other income : $1.78 million versus $1.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -69.7% change.

: $1.78 million versus $1.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -69.7% change. Revenues- Resident fees and services : $1.36 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32% change.

: $1.36 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32% change. Revenues- Income from loans and investments : $6.63 million compared to the $4.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.9% year over year.

: $6.63 million compared to the $4.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.9% year over year. Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio : $228.61 million versus $230.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $228.61 million versus $230.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased properties : $124.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $124.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.2%.

: $124.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $124.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.2%. Revenues- Rental income : $353.46 million versus $354.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.

: $353.46 million versus $354.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change. NOI- Senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) : $403.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $381.35 million.

: $403.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $381.35 million. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : $0.14 versus $0.16 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.14 versus $0.16 estimated by two analysts on average. NOI- Triple-net leased properties (NNN) : $121.71 million compared to the $121.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $121.71 million compared to the $121.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. NOI- Outpatient medical & research portfolio (OM&R): $151.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $152.09 million.

Here is how Ventas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ventas here>>>

Shares of Ventas have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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