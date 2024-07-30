Ventas (VTR) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Ventas (VTR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ventas metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased' stands at $153.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income' should arrive at $372.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' of $815.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Income from loans and investments' will reach $1.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -74.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'NOI- Triple-Net Leased Properties' to reach $150.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $150.82 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'NOI- SHOP' should come in at $210.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $177.50 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $299.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $304.69 million.



Shares of Ventas have experienced a change of +6.5% in the past month compared to the +0.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

