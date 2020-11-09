Ventas (VTR) and GIC Form JV for R&I Development Projects

Ventas, Inc. VTR recently formed a joint venture (JV) with GIC to own four in-progress university-based research & innovation (“R&I”) development projects spanning 1.4 million square feet of space. The JV can be scaled up to more than $2 billion to include other identified future R&I development projects. The projects are 65% pre-leased and are anticipated to be unveiled between 2021-2023.

With this JV, the company has expanded its third-party capital management platform to more than $3 billion in assets under management.

Ventas has contributed its ownership stake of the projects into the JV and will have 50% stake in the venture. It will also act as manager of the JV and will receive customary fees and incentives. GIC will own 45% interest. Ventas’s exclusive development partner, Wexford Science & Technology, is not only the developer of projects but will also be a minority partner in the JV.

Total costs of the four projects are estimated to be $930 million at completion. Ventas and GIC will contribute their pro rata share of the future costs to complete the projects. In fact, amounts approximating $180 million have been incurred to-date on the projects. At closing of the JV, GIC reimbursed its share of costs incurred to-date to Ventas.

The JV is a strategic fit for Ventas as it diversifies the company’s capital sources while allowing it to retain majority stake in its ongoing R&I developments. Moreover, it provides scope to accelerate any other opportunistic projects, and enhance liquidity and financial flexibility.

Notably, growth of capital inflows in the life science sector is driving innovation and discovery, thereby supporting demand for first-class lab space. Leveraging on this, Ventas is enhancing its R&I footprint in strategic life-science clusters.

In fact, in October, the company announced that its perpetual life vehicle — Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund, L.P. — has acquired a trophy life-science portfolio for $1 billion in the premier life-science cluster in South San Francisco.

The portfolio encloses three buildings aggregating around 800,000 square feet of space. The campus is 96% leased with a weighted average lease term of more than six years.

Given the growth potential of such healthcare real estate driven by favorable demographic trend, such efforts will boost its long-term growth.

However, amid the pandemic, the company continued to witness declinein occupancy in senior housing operating portfolio (“SHOP”) assets in the third quarter. In fact, average reported SHOP occupancy fell from 82.4% as of second quarter end to 80% as of third-quarter end. Moreover, SHOP segment is likely to remain challenged until proven treatment and vaccine are established.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) have depreciated 32.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6.2%.

Stocks to Consider

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s PINE funds from operations (FFO) per share estimates for 2020 have been revised upward by 1.7% to $1.21 over the past month. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Extra Space Storage Inc’s EXR Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 FFO per share has moved marginally up to $4.98 over the past week. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Life Storage, Inc.’s LSI Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 FFO per share has improved marginally to $5.81 in a week’s time. The company has a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Life Storage, Inc. (LSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ventas, Inc. (VTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.