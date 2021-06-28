US Markets
Ventas to buy New Senior Investment in $2.3 bln deal

Ventas Inc said on Monday it would buy New Senior Investment Group in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2.3 billion to help the healthcare-focused real estate investment trust expand into the senior housing market.

The deal includes $1.5 billion of debt.

