Ventas to buy New Senior Investment in $2.3 bln deal

June 28 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc VTR.N said on Monday it would buy New Senior Investment Group in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2.3 billion to help the healthcare-focused real estate investment trust expand into the senior housing market.

The deal includes $1.5 billion of debt.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

