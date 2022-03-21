Markets
Ventas Targets Net-zero Operational Emissions By 2040 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) announced its commitment to achieve net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2040. This new pledge exceeds the company's existing Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) verified carbon reduction goal, adopted in 2021, to decrease absolute carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

The company said it is committed to achieve 60% renewable energy procurement by 2030 and 100% by 2035. It will explore all viable options for renewable energy, including on-site generation, power purchase agreements and other green power purchase products.

Ventas said it is committed to capital investment in deep decarbonization and electrification opportunities through the deployment of high-efficiency and/or electric HVAC systems, electric stoves and water heaters, and other technologies.

