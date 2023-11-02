News & Insights

Ventas Swings To Q3 Loss

November 02, 2023

(RTTNews) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $71.1 million or $0.18 per share, compared to net income of $1.3 million or $0.00 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter rose to $1.15 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $295.0 million or $0.73 per share, compared to $304.2 million or $0.75 per share last year.

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $304.6 million or $0.75 per share, compared to $305.8 million or $0.76 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.01 per share and revenues of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

