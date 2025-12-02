Ventas Subsidiary Prices Public Offering Of $500.0 Mln Of 5.000% Senior Notes Due 2036

Markets
(RTTNews) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership, has priced an underwritten public offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2036 at an issue price equal to 99.510% of the principal amount of the Notes. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Ventas Realty and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and will mature on February 15, 2036. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on December 4, 2025.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of other indebtedness, or any other general corporate purposes the Company may deem necessary or advisable, and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering of the Notes.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BBVA Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.

