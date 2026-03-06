Ventas Stock Rallies 24.8% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last?

Shares of Ventas VTR have risen 24.8% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 7.6% growth.

Rising healthcare spending and an aging population will aid Ventas’ senior housing operating portfolio. Accretive investments in the research portfolio and a solid balance sheet bode well.

Last month, Ventas reported fourth-quarter 2025 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 89 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure increased 9.9% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

Results reflected an increase in same-store cash net operating income (NOI) year over year, driven by strong performance in the senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), and the outpatient medical and research (OM&R) portfolio.

Analysts seem positive on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) REIT. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 FFO per share has been revised marginally northward to $3.82 over the past week.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Behind VTR’s Stock Price Rise

The senior citizens’ population is expected to rise in the years ahead. As a result, the national healthcare expenditure by senior citizens will likely increase in the upcoming period. Per the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings presentation, the U.S. population aged 80 years and above is expected to grow 28% in the next five years, driving significant demand for senior housing. Ventas is well-prepared for a compelling multiyear growth opportunity with an expectation of a rising senior citizens’ population in the years ahead.

Ventas’ senior housing portfolio is positioned in markets with favorable demographics, strong net absorption and affordability. Favorable supply-demand fundamentals, its well-invested properties and operators supported by its Ventas OI platform are likely to drive growth. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Ventas generated 15.4% same-store cash NOI year-over-year growth in the SHOP portfolio. In 2026, Ventas expects its SHOP segment's same-store cash NOI to grow between 13% and 17%.

Ventas is carrying out accretive investments to enhance its research portfolio, which is essential for the delivery of crucial healthcare services and research related to life-saving vaccines and therapeutics. Outpatient medical and research assets are aligned with institutional demand, with several top-tier research universities and credit tenancy. In the OM&R portfolio, Ventas generated 3.7% same-store cash NOI growth in the fourth quarter of 2025. Ventas expects the OM&R portfolio's same-store cash NOI to grow in the range of 2.0-3.0% in 2026.

Ventas follows a disciplined capital-recycling strategy, through which it disposes of non-core assets and redeploys the proceeds in premium asset acquisitions. Such efforts help the company improve its financial position. In 2025, Ventas sold three senior housing communities in its SHOP segment, six properties in its OM&R segment and 14 properties in its NNN segment for aggregate consideration of $223.2 million. In 2025, Ventas acquired 52 senior housing communities reported within its SHOP segment for an aggregate purchase price of $2.3 billion.

Ventas maintains a healthy balance sheet. It has been making efforts to enhance its liquidity position and financial strength. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had approximately $5.3 billion of liquidity, which includes availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility, cash and cash equivalents and unsettled equity forward sales agreements outstanding. In the fourth quarter of 2025, its net debt to further adjusted EBITDA improved to 5.2X from 6.0X at the prior-year quarter end. The company expects its leverage to continue to trend lower in 2026.

Risks Likely to Affect VTR’s Positive Trend

Ventas operates in a competitive market and competes with national and local healthcare operators. The company’s operators contend with peers for occupancy. This significantly limits its power to raise rents and drive profitability, as well as crack deals at attractive rates.

The company has a substantial debt burden, and its total debt as of Dec. 31, 2025 was approximately $12.65 billion. With a high level of debt, interest expenses are likely to remain elevated.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $2.93, calling for year-over-year growth of 3.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPC’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $5.16. This implies a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.