Ventas Q4 FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) reported fourth-quarter net income of $56.8 million or $0.13 per share, compared to net loss of $90.8 million or $0.23 per share last year.

Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $363.8 million or $0.85, compared to $319.9 million or $0.79 per share last year.

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter were $347.2 million or $0.81 per share compared to $308.1 million or $0.76 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter rose to $1.29 billion from $1.16 billion last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects net income per share of $0.42 - $0.53, Nareit FFO per share of $3.27 - $3.38, and Normalized FFO per share of $3.35 - $3.46.

