Ventas Q3 21 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Nov. 5, 2021, to discuss Q3 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations/

To listen to the call, dial (833) 968-1984 (US) or +1 (778) 560-2824 (International) with passcode is 8199926

For a replay call, dial (800) 585-8367 (US) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (International) with passcode 8199926.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.