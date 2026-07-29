Ventas Q2 Profit Rises; Raises FY26 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) on Wednesday reported an increase in second-quarter profit and funds from operations, driven by strong senior housing performance. The company raised its full-year 2026 earnings guidance.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter rose to $70.6 million or $0.14 per share from $68.3 million or $0.15 per share.

Nareit FFO increased to $0.99 from $0.86, while normalized FFO per share rose to $0.97 from $0.89. Same-store cash net operating income for the senior housing operating portfolio increased 16% year over year, supported by 9% revenue growth and a 210-basis-point margin expansion.

Second-quarter revenue increased 21.7% to $1.73 billion from $1.42 billion a year ago.

Ventas raised its full-year 2026 attributable net income guidance to $0.58 - $0.63 per share from $0.56 - $0.63 per share. It also increased its Nareit FFO outlook to $3.76 - $3.81 per share from $3.69 - $3.76 per share and its normalized FFO forecast to $3.85 - $3.90 per share from $3.82 - $3.89 per share.

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