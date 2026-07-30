Ventas Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong SHOP Growth

Ventas, Inc. VTR reported second-quarter 2026 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 97 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents by 1.04%. The metric increased 9% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues climbed 21.7% year over year to $1.73 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion by 3.72%. Growth was led by the senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), where same-store cash net operating income (NOI) rose 16.3%.

VTR’s Senior Housing Revenues Fuel the Top Line

Resident fees and services increased 32% year over year to $1.36 billion, accounting for most of the company’s revenue expansion. The increase reflected both portfolio growth and stronger same-store senior housing performance.

Rental income from the outpatient medical and research (OM&R) portfolio rose 3.5% to $228.6 million. However, rental income from triple-net leased properties declined 18.2% to $124.9 million.

VTR’s SHOP Metrics Show Stronger Demand

SHOP same-store average occupancy improved 300 basis points (bps) year over year to 90.9%. Average monthly revenue per occupied room (RevPOR), increased 5% to $5,528, supporting an 8.6% rise in same-store cash operating revenues to $979.6 million.

Same-store SHOP operating expenses increased 4.9% to $621.1 million, while management fees rose 12.3% to $53.8 million. Revenue growth outpaced these costs, lifting the same-store cash NOI margin by 210 bps to 31.1%.

VTR’s Same-Store NOI Rise Across Major Segments

Total company same-store cash NOI advanced 10.3% year over year to $563 million. SHOP remained the primary contributor, with same-store cash NOI increasing 16.3% to $304.7 million.

The OM&R portfolio generated same-store cash NOI of $142.7 million, up 4.6%. Its cash operating revenues rose 4.2% to $214.9 million, while the cash NOI margin expanded 30 bps to 66.4%.

Triple-net same-store cash NOI increased 3.1% to $115.6 million. Together, gains across all three operating segments supported the company’s double-digit same-store NOI growth.

VTR Expands Investments

Ventas closed $2.2 billion of senior housing investments during the second quarter, bringing year-to-date investment volume to $3.4 billion. Management expects these investments to enhance the company’s multiyear growth rate and generate attractive financial returns.

To fund its 2026 investment activity, Ventas settled 31.4 million shares of common stock under equity forward sales agreements year to date for gross proceeds of $2.6 billion. It also had $1.6 billion of unsettled equity forward sales agreements, bringing total equity capital to $4.2 billion.

VTR Strengthens Leverage & Liquidity

Net debt to further adjusted EBITDA improved to 4.7 times at quarter-end from 5.0 times sequentially and 5.6 times year-over-year. Management attributed the improvement to SHOP NOI growth and equity-funded senior housing investments.

Ventas ended June with $4.9 billion of available liquidity, including credit facility availability, cash and cash equivalents and unsettled equity forward sales agreements outstanding. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $199 million.

VTR Raises 2026 FFO Outlook

Management raised its 2026 normalized FFO per-share guidance to $3.85-$3.90 from $3.82-$3.89. The midpoint increased to $3.88 from $3.86, primarily due to higher accretive senior housing investment activity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 per share lies within the guided range.

The company reaffirmed expectations for SHOP same-store cash NOI growth of 15%-17%, supported by occupancy growth of roughly 300 bps and RevPOR growth of about 5%.

The updated outlook assumes total company same-store cash NOI growth of 9%-10.5%. The guidance also incorporates approximately $646 million of interest expense at the midpoint. The company raised its 2026 senior housing investment target to $4.5 billion from $3 billion.

VTR’s Zacks Rank

Ventas currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Ventas, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ventas, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ventas, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other REITs

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG reported second-quarter 2026 FFO per share of $1.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 by 20.17%. However, FFO declined 12.3% from $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.

Net rental revenues of $171.85 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $171.48 million by 0.22% and increased 16.5% year over year. SLG’s results reflected stronger Manhattan leasing, higher occupancy and growth in same-store cash net operating income.

Crown Castle Inc. CCI reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.13, up 10.8% year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00 by 13%.

Results reflected a rise in AFFO per share, driven by a decrease in interest expense and an increase in interest income resulting from the use of proceeds from the sale of CCI’s Fiber and Small Cell businesses.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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