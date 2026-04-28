Ventas Q1 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong SHOP Results

Ventas, Inc. VTR delivered first-quarter 2026 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents by 3.3%. The metric increased 9.3% from 86 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues came in at $1.66 billion, up 22% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion by 4.58%. Results were powered by the senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), while the company ended the quarter with $5.5 billion of liquidity.

VTR’s Revenue Mix Shift Drove the Q1 Upside

A key theme in the quarter was the mix shift toward senior housing revenue. Resident fees and services rose to $1.29 billion from $968.9 million a year ago, reflecting a 33.4% year-over-year jump and driving most of the topline expansion.

In contrast, rental income from triple-net leased properties declined 21.2% year over year to $123.1 million. Rental income from the outpatient medical and research (OM&R) portfolio grew 4% year over year to $230.1 million, providing incremental support alongside the expansion in resident fees.

VTR’s SHOP Operations Showed Strong Demand Trends

Within SHOP, same-store operating metrics pointed to improving demand and pricing. Same-store average unit occupancy increased 310 basis points (bps) year over year to 90.4%, while average monthly Revenues per Occupied Room (RevPOR) grew 5% to $5,512.

Revenue growth was paired with manageable cost pressure. Same-store SHOP operating expenses increased 5.8% year over year to $616.9 million, while management fees rose 9.9% to $51 million. The combined effect was an expansion in same-store cash net operating income (NOI) margin to 30.0%, up 170 bps year over year.

VTR’s Same-Store Cash NOI Increased Across Segments

At the total company level, same-store cash NOI increased 8.7% year over year to $543.1 million, supported by gains in each major segment. SHOP same-store cash NOI increased 15.4% to $286.9 million, remaining the major contributor to growth.

The OM&R portfolio also posted improvement, with same-store cash NOI rising 2.4% year over year to $141.4 million. The triple-net leased portfolio showed modest growth, with same-store cash NOI up 1.6% year over year to $114.9 million.

VTR Maintained Balance Sheet Capacity for Growth

Ventas exited the quarter with net debt to further adjusted EBITDA of 5.0x, reflecting continued balance-sheet improvement alongside growth in SHOP NOI and equity-funded senior housing investments. The company reported $5.5 billion of liquidity as of March 31, 2026, supporting Ventas’s growth and financial flexibility.

Funding actions during the quarter were meaningful. Ventas settled 10.6 million shares under equity forward sales agreements for net proceeds of $0.8 billion, and noted $1.6 billion of unsettled equity forward sales agreements outstanding, bringing total equity capital raised toward expected 2026 investment activity to $2.4 billion. Cash and cash equivalents were $183.6 million at quarter-end.

VTR Raises 2026 Guidance and Steps Up Investment Plan

Management lifted its 2026 outlook following the strong start to the year. Normalized FFO per share guidance was raised to a range of $3.82-$3.89, with the midpoint increased to $3.86 from $3.83 previously. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 lies within the guided range.

Ventas increased its 2026 senior housing investment volume expectation to $3 billion from $2.5 billion.

The increase in the company’s guidance is primarily the result of higher property performance led by SHOP and accretion from investment activity, partly offset by market expectations for higher interest rates.

VTR’s Zacks Rank

Ventas currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Ventas, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ventas, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ventas, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other REITs

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG delivered first-quarter 2026 FFO per share of 84 cents, down 40% from $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.

Net rental revenues came in at $166 million, up 14.9% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163 million. The revenue beat arrived alongside record first-quarter leasing volume across SLG’s Manhattan office portfolio.

Prologis, Inc. PLD posted first-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $1.50, up 5.6% from $1.42 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 by 1.49%.

Rental revenues came in at $2.13 billion, increasing 6.9% year over year. The top line also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 billion, with a 1.12% surprise. Results were supported by robust leasing activity.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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