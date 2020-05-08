Markets
Ventas Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 8, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.ventasreit.com

To listen to the call, dial (844) 776-7841 (US) or 1 (661) 378-9542 (International) with passcode "Ventas."

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International) with passcode 2063106.

